The new version of Ómicron alerted the scientific community due to the characteristics that it has in contrast to the original version. Scientists consider it more stealthy and with particular genetic traits that make it difficult to detect. They also came to consider that this version could be more contagious.

It is too soon to give more details of this new version because scientists are still investigating it. Many are the questions that the experts arise after its discovery. It is not yet known if it is resistant to current vaccines against Covid-19, nor is it known if the symptoms it causes are more severe.

The new version of Omicron has minor genetic differences from its original version. Via Pixabay.

New version of Ómicron in the sights of experts

The Omicron subvariant is being watched by scientists such as Dr. Arwady, a Chicago physician who explains that the new version is a slight variation in genetic terms.

Scientists call this new version BA 2 and consider it quieter than its original. Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, identified three cases of BA.2. This doctor states that they have sufficient evidence to say that this subvariant is more contagious than the original:

We have some indications that it may be as contagious or perhaps slightly more contagious than the (original) omicron as it may compete with it in some areas.

However, scientists in Denmark found that this subvariant is no different from the original omicron. More studies by scientists are needed to check the level of infectiousness of this version and if current vaccines can against it.

Doctors recommend continuing preventive care. Via Pixabay.

Should we worry about this subvariant?

The different world health agents such as the WHO agree that the scientific community should insist on the studies of the BA 2 subvariant and consider them a priority.

For their part, doctors have the usual precautions and insist that vaccination is the best barrier to combat the different variants of Covid. They also ask the population to continue wearing masks and taking the usual precautions, such as avoiding crowds and complying with isolation if symptoms compatible with the coronavirus occur.

