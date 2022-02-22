A new Twitch integration arrives with the Amazon Luna gaming platform

With Discord integrating into Nvidia’s cloud game streaming platform GeForce Now, we were ultimately wondering if competitors would take similar action, and more so in the case of Amazon to further favor Twitch’s integration with Amazon. Luna, and it seems that we have been read.

In this way, some users is being found on Twitch with a new button called “Play on Luna” when they are in a broadcast whose game title is also available on this Amazon-owned cloud gaming platform, as long as they also have an active account on it streaming service.



This is one more integration of others that Twitch has with Amazon Luna, since for example, the gamers They had been able to watch Twitch broadcasts within Amazon Luna for some time, so it is not unreasonable to carry out new integrations, and more so when both services are from the same company, giving wings to more integrations with Amazon Luna within the ecosystem of Amazon services.

As they comment on 9to5Google, this idea had been in the making for a long time, but until now it has not been implemented:

Within the Luna experience, players will watch Twitch streams for games on the service, and from Twitch, they will be able to start playing Luna games instantly.

We do not know if the recent integrations of Discord in GeForce Now have had something to do with speeding up a feature that was pending to be implemented, and now it is time to see if other rivals such as Microsoft and Google, which given the diversity of services they offer, will also offer something similar in the future with the aim of empowering their respective cloud gaming platforms.

In this regard, the aforementioned medium also comments that Google wanted to do something similar with Stadia and YouTube, with plans to allow users to access a game based on a trailer on YouTube, and also for players to join a multiplayer game. through a waiting list on a broadcaster’s YouTube channel, although it is the latter that he once allowed, while the initial option, similar to the arrival now on Twitch with Luna, is still pending.

The same before the initiatives of GeForce Now and now Amazon Luna, Google is now hurrying and putting the pending integration into practice.