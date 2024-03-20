a new system will help you know if your smart home is really safe

In recent years we have been carried away by the illusion of having a Smart home and we are increasingly putting more connected devices in it. But are they secure terminals? A new system created by the CSA organization will help you better understand if your smart home is trustworthy or if it is at risk of a possible attack.

The Internet of Things has come to dazzle us with its appeal. We start with a device or two connected and, little by little, we let ourselves go. It is possible that it has happened to you too and that, today, you have several interconnected elements in your home. Maybe they are small appliances, a camera, the doorbell, light bulbs or a thousand other things. In general, yes, there has always been a bit of chaos regarding the certification of these devices. Now that’s going to change .

A new certification is born

The system created by the CSA (Connectivity Standards Alliance), an organization that may not be familiar to you, but which is widely known for being at the forefront of the Matter standard, is called the IoT Device Security Specification. This is a certification program in which manufacturers will subject their devices to a series of controls so that the consumer knows that it is a product that meets established safety standards.

All devices that make the cut will receive a certification mark that manufacturers can put on the product, giving it an additional injection of popularity. After all, if the CSA plays its cards right, at a certain point the public will be giving the presence or absence of the icon of its program great relevance. In principle, it is said that in the next Christmas campaign it will be possible to find Internet of Things products certified with the label.

Voluntary and global coverage

These are two important features to keep in mind about the program. First of all, brands will not be required to submit their products to the certification program. In any case, it is believed that, as we said, it is a matter of time before manufacturers request it because they want to have that added advantage of having the icon on their device.

In addition to this, the CSA’s intention is for it to have global coverage , for which they are already seeking collaboration with other entities that will help establish their system in more places. They mention that, for many countries, it will be a simple bureaucratic process, so they are confident that it will be implemented in a short period of time.

They hope that the certification is known throughout the world and that it can be detected by consumers themselves as a guarantee mark. Because it is true that, today, it is difficult to know if a connected device of this category is safe or not, which means that, when purchasing, people trust certain brands that provide familiarity.

Finally, the CSA insists on some of the factors that will have to be overcome for devices to receive certification. They will have to provide a unique identity for each of the IoT devices, not set predefined passwords that are permanent, guarantee the receipt of security updates , manage risks and vulnerabilities and ensure the protection of data and communications. In addition, it will also be mandatory that all information corresponding to the security provided by the device be available publicly. However, other features and requirements may be added to this list in the future, since they mention that, for now, it is only in version 1.0. In part, it could be updated depending on the market’s own demands.