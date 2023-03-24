A new streaming platform to watch anime for free

There is no shortage of streaming options and platforms that allow you to spend several hours on the couch watching anime. But if you have run out of options, or are looking for new alternatives, you can take into account the new streaming platform that promises to offer you a wide catalog of anime movies and series.

Although it has several paid subscription plans, you can also opt for a free version to enjoy your favorite anime titles. We tell you what it is about.

This is AnimeBox, the new anime platform

If you like anime, surely you have gone through Crunchyroll, since it has an impressive range of titles. And if you liked its dynamics, you will be interested in knowing the AnimeBox proposal.

This streaming platform has a wide catalog of anime titles, both the latest news and great classics, such as Naruto, Akira, Dragon Ball, One Piece, Fireworks, Boku no Hero Academia: Two Heroes, among many titles.

And in addition, it has several interesting advantages. For example, it has content dubbed into Spanish, beyond having the original and subtitled version. In addition to the series and movies, it promises to offer extra content such as interviews, documentaries, and trivia about popular anime series and movies.

So if you like to know everything, you will be able to know some production details, the creators, as well as behind the scenes of some of your favorite titles. You can access this platform both from its web version and from its mobile app for iOS and Android, or from the TV, if you have Chromecast or Android TV.

You will see that AnimeBox offers different payment plans, but it has a free version that allows you to access Simulcast releases and the movie catalog through the rental service. And one detail to keep in mind is that you can see this content only from one device.