A new Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place next week: possible Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy Tab S8 in sight

Without prior notice, Samsung has announced a new Samsung Unpacked event, under the name Galaxy Unpacked Part 2. It will take place next week, on Wednesday, October 20 at 4:00 p.m. in Spain.

Generally, Samsung invitations make clear between the lines the products that will be presented, although this time the reference is not clear: it is considered that we will finally meet the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and, perhaps, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8.

The most mysterious Unpacked of the year

2021 is shaping up to be the year of the Unpacked: the year began with that of the Samsung Galaxy S21, in the second the Galaxy A were the protagonists, then it was the turn of the Galaxy Book and the last one so far was dedicated to folding. The fifth Galaxy Unpacked of 2021 is coming.

The next Wednesday, October 20 at 4:00 p.m. from Spain, Samsung is going to teach us “new experiences for self-expression through technology.” The video that accompanies the invitation doesn’t help much either, showing icons of packaged home apps.

With so little information, the main suspect is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a terminal that was leaked ad nauseam and we thought we would meet in the previous Unpacked. It was not like that, but perhaps we will meet him in this second part, thus banishing the rumors that left him for dead.

Other possibilities are that Samsung announces the new generation of its high-end tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, or perhaps something more mundane, new colors for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. This last theory, although not too exciting from the point of view of the launches, makes sense because the colors that appear in the video (white, blue , yellow, pink and gray) match the colors that appear in the video. We will leave doubts in a week.

