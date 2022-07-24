HomeEntertainmentA new preview of "Black Adam" reveals the antihero as a supreme...

A new preview of "Black Adam" reveals the antihero as a supreme adversary

A new preview of
Not only Dwayne Johnson has shone with his arrival at the Comic-Con 2022 in an epic way characterized as the very black Adambut has promised that the film will change everything in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and warns of the great power of the comic book antihero in a new preview. In the video, other characters also appear, such as the Dr Fate Y hawkmanwho will be the enemies of the protagonist in this journey.

The story follows the character five thousand years after he received the powers of the Egyptian gods and was immediately imprisoned. When he is freed from his tomb, he finds himself on a completely modern Earth and makes the decision to apply his only form of justice, is he really a superhero or a villain? Along the way, we will also see for the first time in the live action to Justice Society of America.

The character unleashes all his power in the latest trailer shared at San Diego Comic Con. (Warner Bros.)

In addition to Johnson in the lead, they act pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate; aldis hodge as Hawkman; Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher; sarah shahi as the teacher Adrianna Tomaz; Marwan Kenzari like Ishmael; Quintess Swindell as Cyclone; Bodhi Sabongi like Ammon; Y Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. The film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serrawho previously worked with The rock in Jungle Cruiseand is written by Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani.

Black Adam promises to revolutionize the DC universe

The DC Universe will never be the same again.“, held Dwayne Johnson about the launch of Black Adam during the comic-con. It was in 2017 that he started the project to develop both the antihero’s film and the introduction of Shazam in the DCEU –in 2019– with the purpose that both will meet on the big screen in a future production. For now, their stories remain solo, but the moment will not be long in coming.

Kim and Kanye’s daughter North West makes rap debut at Yeezy fashion show

Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) made his appearance and it seems that not even he can beat Black Adam. (Warner Bros.)
In this regard, Collet-Serra delved deeper into the premise of this “unconventional character” and his origin story: “I like how he operates in a gray area and has a particular sense of morality and justice, similar to some of the movies from the 1970s where the system is broken and someone needs to do something for justice. At first I said this could be the Dirty Harry of superheroes. Someone who doesn’t follow the rules, but does the right thing. The corrupt system will no longer protect the innocent. Black Adam could be the hero [de la sociedad]”, he declared to Variety.

Due to the pandemic, filming was postponed from July 2020 to April 2021. Filming lasted until August of last year, although more scenes have been added in recent months. What is currently known is that the film was completed and the world will be able to see it very soon.

Pierce Brosnan will play Doctor Fate, one of the most anticipated roles for DC fans. (Warner Bros.)
Black Adamthe new of DCEU, will be released on October 20 in theaters in Latin America.

