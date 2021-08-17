A new OLED TV and a Bluetooth speaker from Xiaomi are coming, what do you offer?

In the same presentation in which the arrival on the market of the new Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 phone was known, the Asian company has announced new televisions with OLED screen and, also, a Bluetooth speaker that comes signed by Harman.

The Smart TV meets all the requirements expected of a high-end model such as offering a 77-inch panel capable of reaching the 1000 nits of brightness. This is all life insurance when it comes to displaying high quality images. In addition, it also has other virtues such as offering a frequency of 120 Hz. This, among other things, will allow you to view any type of content with excellent fluency.

With 4K resolution, some other virtues that you will find in this new Xiaomi Mi TV OLED V21 are that it offers compatibility with all content HDR and Dolby Vision. In addition, it is not lacking operating system based on Android which ensures that you can install a large number of applications, many of them free. With ports HDMI 2.1 (Specifically a couple), it does not lack an integrated Chromecast either and it is important to note that it offers wireless internet support through the use of WiFi 6.

Xiaomi

Price of this new Xiaomi TV

With good options to fully enjoy the games, such as including technology G-Sync or that includes 3.1 speakers with a maximum power of 70 W, something that has drawn attention in the presentation is that this is a model that offers certification for the use of the Xbox console. As for the price, this device can be purchased from 16,999 yuan, which remains at about 2,2403 euros. With this Smart TV, you want to compete in the high-end without a doubt.

A new speaker has also arrived

Apart from the previously announced televisions, the Asian company has also presented a new Bluetooth speaker called Xiaomi Sound. This is a model that comes with Bluetooth technology to be able to connect to sound sources and capable of being combined with a total of up to eight speakers in order to achieve the best possible quality. It is even compatible with Hi-Res Audio.

Among the virtues that you will find in this device is that it includes certification of Harman to use their technology AudioEFX which aims to achieve the highest possible precision when reproducing any content. With good features such as offering options such as the use of 90 dB or 70 Hz frequencies, this model also stands out for offering sound of 360 degree.

With an aluminum finish and a very striking design, it will be on sale in silver and black colors so that you can choose the one that best suits your needs. Regarding the price, the Xiaomi Sound will cost 16,999 yuan, which in the change remains in about 66 euros. The truth is that at least this is a product that aims to be the most striking and suitable for those who are looking for a wireless speaker and do not want to spend a large amount on it.

