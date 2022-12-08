A new microscope that sees molecules in 6D inspired by the James Webb Space Telescope

If the fourth dimension is already an excessive mental effort for everyone, the six dimensions seem to come out of a mystical TV program broadcast at dawn, but it is not like that, it is a concept that can be understood in a simple way.

This is how researchers from the McKelvey School of Engineering at the University of Washington present it when discussing what a new microscope whose technology is inspired by the design of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) can do.

They use mirror segments to classify and gather light on a microscopic scale, thereby capturing three-dimensional images of molecules in both position and orientation, hence six dimensions.

The purpose of the Radially and Azimuthally Polarized Multi-View Reflector (raMVR) is to improve the quality of images obtained when capturing biological molecules. This microscope makes it possible to collect as much light as possible to distinguish the different properties of small fluorescent molecules bound to proteins and cell membranes. By gathering more light, the need for computational processing to determine the orientation of molecules is reduced, leading to sharper images.

The raMVR is capable of imaging the three-dimensional positions and orientations of individual molecules with an accuracy of 10.9 nanometers and 2.0 degrees over a depth range of 1.5 micrometers. This resolution is 1.5 times better than the most modern techniques. This is achieved through the use of polarizing wave plates and pyramid-shaped mirrors that separate the light into eight channels, each representing a different part of the molecule’s position and orientation.

It’s not a small microscope, but it will be really effective, no doubt about that.

The study is published in the journal Nature photonics.