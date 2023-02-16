A new MacBook Air with a giant 15-inch screen will arrive in the spring

Apple would already have a brand new device in its boxes, and it would be a large format computer with a thin and light design: a 15-inch MacBook Air. He would arrive in just a few weeks.

” The first quarter of 2023 should see weak Apple MacBook shipments, but the second quarter will see the release of a new series of MacBook Air, according to industry sources reads a brand new report from DigiTimes. This information has also been confirmed by a famous analyst.

Indeed, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, tweeted this week that we might see a new 15-inch MacBook Air in just a few weeks. According to his information, which has proven to be consistently reliable in recent years, the display panel of this new MacBook Air went into production at the beginning of the year.

The 15-inch MacBook Air will arrive in April 2023

Given the panel production delay of previous MacBooks, the news points to an early April release, which could coincide with an Apple spring event. The new model would therefore arrive a little less than a year after the MacBook Air 2022 and its 13-inch screen, and will therefore complete the range of laptops from Apple.

The new 15-inch screen size is said to be the largest ever offered for the MacBook Air. As a reminder, over the years, the laptop was declined in sizes of 11 and 13 inches. In addition, note that despite its fairly late release, the 15-inch MacBook Air would still use an M2 chip, and not the new generation M3 which should arrive at the end of the year in a new generation of 13-inch MacBook Air.

Some sources claim that this new model may well not take on the ‘Air’ name, given the arrival of the new 13-inch Air model later this year. Apple could perhaps opt for the same strategy as for its iPhones, that is to say name this large format “MacBook Plus”. Anyway, we will know more very quickly if the computer should arrive in April.