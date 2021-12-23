A new Mac leaks with a processor that you won’t expect. What will it be?

The arrival of the Apple M1 processors They’ve revolutionized the Cupertino-based giant’s computer division. And, of course, little by little they are making a transition in which the Intel processors that you have always used have no place. Although it seems that the Cupertino-based company does not want to abandon them altogether.

We know that MacBooks were the first to stop using an Intel processor in favor of their own solutions.s. And seeing how well the M1 and M1 Max processors work, it is clear that the work done by the company with the bitten apple has been simply impeccable.

And we expected that the rest of Apple computers had M1 processors, although it seems that it will not be entirely like that. More than anything because, as they have revealed from Macrumors, the American firm wants to launch a new Mac PC with an Intel processor.

A Mac with an Intel processor will arrive in 2022

enlarge photo Design of the new Mac Pro MacRumors

As the popular outlet reports, it appears that the Cupertino giant is working on a new Mac based on Intel solutions. Exactly, it would be a Mac Pro, the most vitaminized model of its family of desktop computers.

In this way, it seems that Apple still does not fully trust its processor division to give life to its more vitaminized model. As indicated in the report, the American manufacturer is working on two new versions of the Mac Pro, one of which would have a totally renewed design. The second model would maintain the same aesthetics as its predecessors, but with technical improvements.

The truth is that it makes all the sense in the world that Apple does not want to completely abandon Intel solutions. It is true that the processors of the Apple M1 series have shown a power of height and that it has nothing to envy its rivals. But Mac Pro have a very particular market and in which power is vital to enjoy the best performance. And for this reason they will surely bet on equipping them with an Intel Xeon processor that comes with advanced performance, built-in AI acceleration to handle large workloads and other improvements that guarantee the best performance.

With this, it is clear that Apple will have Intel at least for the next year. It is true that its MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iMac series are betting on Apple processors, but Intel will continue to be the main standard for its more vitaminized models.

