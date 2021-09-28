A new light emerges from China’s shadow shoppers

A gray area of ​​Chinese consumption is becoming lighter. Cross-border trade known as daigou it has been hit hard by travel restrictions, holding back sales of all kinds of products, from powdered milk to calfskin bags.

Many retailers, especially luxury and cosmetics, are reluctant to say much about the economy daigou, which consists of buyers purchasing discounted products abroad for mainland Chinese customers. Aumake, a small Australian company dedicated to this segment, recently reported that sales plummeted 79% in the year ended June 30, and its net loss nearly quadrupled.

Others will also have suffered. Both LVMH and Kering reported that their net profits fell by a third in 2020. Neither pointed to resellers in China, but if it was an 85 billion euro market before the pandemic, as Nielsen estimated, it was probably a big factor. New Zealand’s A2 Milk in August blamed this opaque trade for its drop in ebitda.

There is hope. Control of supply chains and customer relationships is lost in the confusion of the Daigou. Counterfeits are also easier to sneak in. Some companies were already investing in other channels. Richemont and Chanel tried to set flat global prices to avoid arbitrage. Luxury brands also increased their sales online and on the island of Hainan, where there is a new center duty-free. A2 and others have expanded their local product lines. Exporters are adapting too. Luxury bags can be found on Alibaba’s Taobao portal at deep discounts. Aumake’s marketing expenses increased 11-fold in 2020 as it invested in ecommerce to get around closed borders.

It would be foolish to underestimate bargain junkies. The virus will not kill the market daigou, But it may have infected it enough for companies to find healthier alternatives.