A new Huawei MateBook X Pro arrives: this we have thought when touching it

The Chinese firm is mainly known for its smartphones, but that has not stopped it from betting on a series of devices such as watches or laptops in recent years. In fact, the creation of a connected ecosystem is among its priorities. These devices have been im ving with each new version presented, highlighting the company’s commitment to R&D. In this case, the latest version of a laptop that aims to be a reference in its market segment has just been presented. We have tested it for a few days and we can’t wait any longer to tell you what we felt the first time we played it. This is the X Pro .

This new laptop is Huawei's top of the range for many reasons. In addition to its finishes, we have some technical features that improve every aspect of previous versions. If an Intel 11th generation processor was mounted on the previous model, it equips a 12th generation processor. If before we had four speakers, now we have a total of 6 speakers. Everything has been improved, even the trackpad, which is now an experience, with tactile and even sound response. EU court upholds broadcast ban on RT Technical characteristics But before telling you our first impressions, it's time to review the technical characteristics of this new computer.

14.2-inch HUAWEI Real Color FullView Touch Screen 92.5% screen-to-body ratio 3.1K resolution (3120 x 2080).

Magnesium body weighing 1.26 kilograms

HUAWEI Free Touch with new gestures

6 speakers

4 microphones with noise cancellation

HD front camera

12th Generation Intel Core i7 1260p Processor

16GB RAM

1TB hard drive

I have never seen this finish

The technical characteristics and the numbers are one thing, and then there is what the device transmits when we have it in front of us or touch it (without forgetting the user experience, etc). Without a doubt, having the laptop box in front of you unopened, you already know that this is something different. The packaging has been taken care of to the maximum to transmit a premium feel you get. The box is minimalist and includes the computer along with two little boxes. The first with the charging cable and some documentation, and the second with the charging plug (in this case 90W).

But, without a doubt, the shocking thing is when we remove the protection of the laptop and take it directly. Huawei has explained to us that they have been working for some time on achieving this finish, which is made up of three layers and in which magnesium is used for the first time instead of aluminum. The MateBook X Pro has a leather-style finish that surprise because the fingerprints do not remain marked.

The laptop is very light, weighing just over 1.2 kilograms, and with a very contained size. That does not prevent it from equipping a total of 4 USB-C ports that can be used both to charge and to connect other devices. Of course, as happens in this type of compact equipment, it will be necessary to get an adapter if we want to connect normal USB flash drives or network cables for better speed. Luckily, we do have a headphone jack port.

The screen grows next to the touchpad

Another thing that attracts attention is the ratio of the screen, which occupies practically the entire front area except for a few small frames. In the upper part the camera has been placed that is compatible with WindowsHello to unlock the laptop with your face. This feature is quite interesting and works very well, quickly unlocking the computer as soon as it is opened.

In addition to all that, the screen goes further. Huawei explains to us that we have support for P3 and sRGB dual color gamuts with an individually calibrated ΔE < 1 color accuracy level. This is the first laptop in history to obtain TÜV Rheinland certification Eye Comfort 3.0. Finally, we have a nano-optic coating that reduces light reflection by 60%.

However, it is not the only thing that grows and improves. We have the FreeTouch touchpad which has haptic feedback and adapts the gestures of Huawei smartphones, such as the knuckle touch, to go one step further. The user will be pleasantly surprised by the tactile response. For example, when raising and lowering the brightness or volume, it will be as if we were moving the wheel of a mouse.

The sound puts the icing on the cake

We did not want to let these first impressions pass after a few days with the Huawei MateBook X Pro to talk about the sound. This is the most difficult section to explain, since there is nothing like the direct experience with sound, but without a doubt, this is one of the best listening devices of this type. the chinese company has put 6 speakerstwo more than the previous version, including a dual woofer array that has a back-to-back design for powerful bass.

But not everything is listening, there is also the thing that they listen to us. In this booming age of video calls, good microphones are key. Huawei has not skimped on this ground and mounts a total of 4 with noise cancellation capable of picking up sound from 5 meters away. The video call experience is somewhat lackluster when mounting an HD camera and not betting on a Full HD model. Still, functions like FollowCam and Eye Contact They give us an extra with a lot of value.

Ok, but how much does it cost and when is it released?

You won’t have to wait too long to get this new Huawei laptop in Spain. In fact, it launches from tomorrow, September 3. Its usual price will be €2,199but we have it lowered at its launch thanks to a promotion of 200 euro discount. This offer will be available until September 19.

With regard to finishes, the color will arrive in our country Ink Blue, a rather elegant blue that the company defines as “premium and elegant”. The gray and white versions will not arrive in our country at the moment.