A New Genomic Map: The Pangenome Revealing Human Genetic Diversity

Until now, we have believed that the Human Genome project had been completed several times, but in reality, each version was an incomplete approximation. However, a new genomic map called the “Pangenome” has recently been unveiled that promises to capture all human genetic variation. This scientific breakthrough, published in the journal Nature, combines the complete DNA of 47 diverse individuals, including Africans, Native Americans, and Asians, among others, with the aim of providing a broader and more accurate view of the genetic diversity of our species.

The Pangenome: A New Tool for Understanding Genetic Diversity

The human genome is very similar in most people, but it is the small differences in hundreds of thousands of DNA letters that explain our uniqueness. The Pangenome seeks to observe this diversity in greater detail than ever before, revealing evolutionary turning points and surprisingly large genetic differences that are not observable in conventional studies.

To build the Pangenome, the researchers used a mathematical concept called a “graph.” This graph represents segments of DNA as interconnected dots. Each person has a slightly different path through their genome, skipping some spots and adding others. This approximation allows visualizing the genetic variations present in different individuals and populations.

These assemblies cover more than 99% of the expected sequence in each genome and are more than 99% accurate at the structural and base pair level. Based on alignments of the assemblies, a draft pangenome is generated that captures known haplotypes and variants and reveals new alleles at structurally complex loci. In addition, 119 million base pairs of euchromatic polymorphic sequences and 1,115 gene duplications are added compared to the existing reference GRCh38. Approximately 90 million of the additional base pairs result from structural variation. Using this pangenome draft to analyze short read data reduced small variant discovery errors by 34% and increased the number of structural variants detected per haplotype by 104% compared to GRCh38-based workflows , which allowed typing the vast majority of structural variant alleles per sample.

Potential Applications of the Pangenome

One of the most exciting potential applications of the Pangenome is to improve diagnostic methods for rare diseases. By being able to look at genetic diversity in greater detail, including large differences such as deleted, inverted, or duplicated genes, genetic causes of disease could be identified that were hitherto undetectable with traditional methods.

Today, however, most biologists and physicians continue to use the existing “reference genome,” which is based on the DNA of an African-American man and other segments of various people. This can lead to ‘reference bias’, as important information can be lost if a person’s genome does not conform to this reference.

The Pangenome: A Path Toward Greater Genetic Equity

The new genomic map is intended to address this referral bias and promote more equitable genetic research. The more different a person’s genome is compared to the current reference, the greater the chance that relevant information will be lost. The Pangenome aims to be more complete and diverse, including genetic information from different populations and ethnicities, which will allow for a more accurate understanding of human genetic diversity as a whole.