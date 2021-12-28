A new formula for Danone

A Dutch dairy cooperative could give Danone a new formula. FrieslandCampina plans to sell its Friso infant nutrition brand in the coming weeks, for up to € 2.2 billion. It says that the semi-annual revenue of its specialized nutrition unit, which includes Friso, fell 15% to 516 million, and that operating profit was down 84% compared to 2020.

Similar to Danone, whose new boss, Antoine de Saint-Affrique, will outline its strategy next year, the baby milk business has been affected by increased competition in China, as well as border closures. between Hong Kong and the mainland due to the pandemic. Reckitt Benckiser sold its infant nutrition unit in China for 1.9 billion earlier this year. One of the arguments against the sale of this business is that it has synergies with other specialized products, such as hospital food. If that didn’t stop FrieslandCampina, de Saint-Affrique may feel more pressure.