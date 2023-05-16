A new experiment challenges Einstein’s ideas

Albert Einstein, one of the most influential physicists in history, had reservations about quantum mechanics, particularly the concept of quantum entanglement. However, a recent experiment has once again shown that Einstein may have been wrong on this point.

Einstein’s challenge to quantum entanglement

Einstein questioned the idea that one particle could be affected by another that was not nearby, a central notion of quantum entanglement. Despite his skepticism, experiments have shown that quantum entanglement is possible and that two entangled particles can be connected at a distance.

the new experiment

In a recent experiment, scientists used a 30-meter-long tube cooled to near absolute zero to perform a Bell test. This proof proposes a mathematical inequality that, if broken, shows that the theory of quantum mechanics holds together.

This experiment not only carried out Bell’s test at longer distances than previously attempted, but also carried it out using superconducting circuits, which are expected to play a significant role in the development of quantum computers.

Practical implications of the experiment

The experiment design, with hundreds of micrometer-sized electronic circuits, could be modified to be used in a variety of ways. According to Simon Storz, a quantum physicist at ETH Zurich in Switzerland, “With our approach, we can demonstrate much more efficiently than in other experimental setups that Bell’s inequality is violated.”

Despite the challenges of building and tuning the machine, the researchers are confident that it could be adapted to work on larger scales, pushing the boundaries of what we know about quantum mechanics. This experiment represents the longest separation between two entangled superconducting qubits to date and shows the promise of qubit technology. The same technology demonstrated here could eventually find its way to large-scale quantum computers.

The approach used in this experiment offers a more efficient way to prove the violation of Bell’s inequality compared to other experimental approaches. This efficiency could have a significant impact on practical applications such as secure and encrypted communications.

The results of this experiment highlight the potential of qubit technology, which are the fundamental building blocks of quantum information. Achieving quantum entanglement at the longest distance yet recorded between two superconducting qubits demonstrates the promise of this technology and its possible implementation in future large-scale quantum computers.

Overcoming challenges and reaching new horizons

The ETH Zurich team of scientists has faced numerous challenges in building and fine-tuning this complex quantum machine. The device used in the experiment is made up of 1.3 tons of copper, 14,000 screws, and a wide range of physics and engineering knowledge.

One of the key aspects of the experiment was ensuring that the measurements were made in less time than it takes for light to travel from one end of the tube to the other. This ensures that no information has been exchanged between the entangled particles. It took 110 nanoseconds for light to travel through the tube, and measurements were made in just a few nanoseconds less. The researchers used microwave photons to create the entanglement and evaluated more than a million measurements to demonstrate violation of Bell’s inequality.

This experiment is a reminder that while Einstein was an undisputed genius, he didn’t have all the answers. Quantum mechanics continues to challenge our ideas about the universe, and with each new discovery, we come one step closer to understanding its mysteries.

