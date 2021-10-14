A new exoskeleton with sensors to allow people with amputated legs to walk upright

More and more advances are being seen in the world of prosthetics and exoskeletons, and today this is demonstrated by a project that was born at the University of Utah by the engineer Tomaso Lenzi.

It is a new exoskeleton that allows people with leg amputations to walk upright, thanks to a complete robotic leg.

The system includes sensors and processors that analyze the user’s movements. Based on these movements, as indicated in the journal Nature Medicine, the exoskeleton generates enough momentum to make walking feel natural.

The idea is that the user does not need to work so hard to take a single step, as if it were an electric bicycle on an uphill.

In this video you can see it:

As you can see, it fits around the waist, which offers more stability. The processors are responsible for operating the motorized components of the legs to maintain a stable step, so that they offer more than support, they offer movement.

So far they have only tested it with six people, so many more tests are necessary for something like this to reach the market. The capacity of the battery is not known, nor the price it could have once it reaches the stores, but we will be attentive to inform when this gem is available.

Learn more at attheu.utah.edu