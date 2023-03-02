A new earthworm robot, for future underground explorations

The Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Genoa has created a soft robot that mimics the locomotion of earthworms. The robot is able to move thanks to soft actuators that lengthen or squeeze when air is pulled or pumped through them.

Researchers have studied the locomotion mechanics of earthworms, including their muscle contractions and the function of their hairs, to mimic these movements in a robot.

A soft robot inspired by the anatomy of worms

The aim of the researchers is to develop devices for underground exploration, search and rescue operations in confined spaces and the exploration of other planets. Nature provides many examples of animals using both the flexibility of their bodies and the ability to generate physical waves throughout their bodies to move and explore different environments. Taking inspiration from nature and, at the same time, revealing new biological phenomena while developing new technologies is the main objective of the Bioinspired Soft Robotics robotics laboratory.

To create an earthworm-like robot, researchers have studied the morphology of earthworms and found a way to mimic their muscle movements, constant-volume coelomic chambers, and the function of their hairs by creating solutions. soft robotics. The team has developed a peristaltic soft actuator (PSA) that implements the antagonistic muscle movements of earthworms. The entire body of the robot is made of five PSA modules in series, connected with interconnects. The current prototype is 45 cm long and weighs 605 grams.

Each PSA has an elastomeric skin that encapsulates a known amount of fluid, thus mimicking the constant volume of internal coelomic fluid in earthworms. The segment of the earthworm shortens longitudinally and widens circumferentially and exerts radial forces as the longitudinal muscles of an individual chamber of constant volume contract. By antagonism, the segment becomes longer along the anteroposterior axis and thinner circumferentially with contraction of the circumferential muscles, generating penetration forces along the axis.

Each individual actuator demonstrates a maximum elongation of 10.97mm at 1 bar positive pressure and a maximum compression of 11.13mm at 0.5 bar negative pressure, unique in their ability to generate longitudinal and radial forces in a single module. of actuator. To propel the robot on a flat surface, small passive friction pads modeled on earthworm mushrooms were placed on the ventral surface of the robot. The robot demonstrated enhanced locomotion with a speed of 1.35 mm/s.

Soft robots have great potential to solve problems in a variety of difficult and complex environments, such as underground exploration and search and rescue of victims in confined spaces. On another scale, this technology could be used in the medical sector, for the localized administration of drugs or in surgeries.

Conventional rigid robots have difficulty operating in these environments due to a lack of flexibility and adaptability. Therefore, soft robots, such as the earthworm robot developed by IIT, can be an effective solution to these challenges.

Furthermore, bioinspiration has proven to be a valuable source of ideas for robotics. Researchers have found innovative and efficient solutions in nature to solve movement and locomotion problems. Animals have characteristics and abilities that have evolved over millions of years, making them perfect models to inspire robot design.