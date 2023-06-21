A new Android malware is wreaking havoc, it’s called ‘Daam’ and that’s how it works

- Advertisement -

is an operating system that, like all, has its security holes, and this is very attractive to hackers, since there are many millions of people who use devices with this development. Well, there is a new danger in the form of malware ‘ ’ which is quite dangerous and therefore it is very important to know how it works in order to know how to protect yourself. A new Google development problem has been reported, which is causing a lot of problems in some regions such as India. And this is something to take into account, since the aforementioned country has become the perfect breeding ground for this type of problem, both due to the large number of devices that exist there – millions of users are estimated, many of which They do not have the knowledge to work safely. It’s a pretty serious problem. The rapid spread of ‘Daam’ has led many countries to activate national digital alerts to warn users about this dangerous threat. The malicious capabilities of this malware include keylogging, call history collection, and even making changes to basic device settings. But ‘Daam’ is not just limited to data theft. In addition to being a Trojan, it also acts as a complete botnet, taking advantage of all infected devices to form a set of terminals that act like well-coordinated ‘zombies’. This allows it to artificially increase website traffic, carry out coordinated denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, and display mass advertising, among other malicious activities. What exactly is ‘Daam’ for Android ‘Daam’ is a malware that combines the characteristics of a Trojan and a botnet in a single element. This is one of the things that makes it very dangerous because, among its virtues, is that of going unnoticed by many of the current antiviruses -which is due to the fact that it uses harmless apps in principle to avoid defense systems-. Once the Android device has been infected, ‘Daam’ can steal user data (both personal and everything that has to do with financial information such as cryptocurrency) and can even take full control of the mobile device to use it in the background in ‘zombie’ mode. The scope of this virus is very important, so it is recommended to be extremely careful when downloading applications or games from unknown sources. In addition, detecting the presence of ‘Daam’ malware is not easy, although there are some indications: excessive battery consumption, unauthorized changes in device settings or the automatic appearance of ads in unexpected places. As always, it is recommended to avoid using suspicious links, not downloading email attachments from unknown senders, and above all, refrain from installing APK files from untrustworthy stores. >