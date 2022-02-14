Tech News

A new alternative to aluminum, but of plant origin

By: Brian Adam

The strongest part of a tree is not in its expanding trunk or roots, but in its microscopic cell walls.

Now, a team at MIT has designed a composite made primarily of cellulose nanocrystals mixed with a little synthetic polymer. Organic crystals occupy about 60 to 90 percent of the material, the highest fraction of CNC achieved in a composite to date.

The EU wants to ban anonymous cryptocurrency transactions

A plant-based alternative to plastic

The researchers found that the cellulose-based compound is stronger and tougher than some types of bone, and harder than typical aluminum alloys. The material has a brick-and-mortar microstructure that resembles mother-of-pearl, the hard lining of the inner shell of some molluscs.

The team found a recipe for the CNC-based composite that they could make using both 3D printing and conventional casting. They printed and cast the compound into penny-sized pieces of film which they used to test the material’s strength and hardness. They also machined the composite into the shape of a tooth to show that the material could one day be used to make cellulose-based dental implants, and for that matter any plastic product, that is stronger, more resilient and more sustainable.

“By CNC-compositing at high load, we can give polymer-based materials mechanical properties they’ve never had before,” A. John Hart, a professor of mechanical engineering, told MIT. “If we can replace some petroleum-based plastic with naturally-derived cellulose, it’s arguably better for the planet, too.”

Interestingly, when the team examined the structure of the compound under a microscope, they observed that the cellulose grains settled in a brick-and-mortar pattern, similar to the architecture of mother-of-pearl. In nacre, this zigzag microstructure prevents a crack from running straight through the material. The researchers found that this is also the case with their new cellulose compound.

NASA, Trump and SpaceX: the beginning of a new space age for the USA

They tested the material’s resistance to cracking, using tools to first initiate cracks at the nano and then at the microscale. They found that, across multiple scales, the compound’s arrangement of cellulose grains prevented cracks from splitting the material. This resistance to plastic deformation gives the composite a hardness and stiffness on the border between conventional plastics and metals.

In the future, the team is looking at ways to minimize shrinkage of the gels as they dry. While shrinkage isn’t much of an issue when printing small objects, anything larger could bend or crack as the compound dries.

“If you could avoid shrinkage, you could keep scaling, maybe to the meter scale,” says Rao. “So if we were to dream big, we could replace a significant fraction of plastics, with cellulose compounds.”

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

