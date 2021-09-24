A new alternative to a cast for orthopedic use

Bodily injuries, mainly fractures, which require immobilization during their treatment, are paralyzed with a plaster covering. A classic solution, that if we have not had to experience in the first person, surely we have been able to see it up close at some point.

In order to reinvent this solution, addressing aspects related to comfort and waste reduction, researchers from the Carnegie Mellon University College of Engineering in Silicon Valley, developed a portable, adaptable and reusable material as a replacement.

Exoform, a reusable alternative to plaster in orthopedics

This new material was definite by its creators as “compact, customizable and semi-rigid with self-melting edges for immediate, adjustable and repeatable use “.

Its origins go back to the most critical moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, times in which an important part of the innovation industry focused its efforts on developing useful tools to face the crisis. The team behind Exoform initially developed a 3D printable mask, capable of self-contouring to the user’s face.

By identifying the potential of that project, the researchers expanded the way in which they approached its development, giving rise to the material presented today, applied to orthopedic use.

Unlike more common and accessible orthopedic alternatives such as finger splints and bracelets, Exoform can successfully support various complex body parts and adjust their stiffness throughout the recovery process. Another positive aspect is that this material is submersible and resistant to sweat, providing greater comfort and versatility to those who wear it.

To mold a piece of Exoform, it is necessary to apply heat, until it reaches the range of 70-80 degrees Celsius, announced by a built-in LED indicator. According to its creators, to keep the user safe from burns, just cover the skin with three layers of gauze. To compact this material to its initial flat structure, heat can be reapplied as for the first time.

It is difficult not to recognize that the cast does indeed fulfill its immobilizing function. However, during the recovery of a fracture, there are cases in which it is recommended during the intermediate phases of this process to gradually regain mobility. The constant presence of plaster can slow down the healing process and with the help of this new material, its wearer can remove parts of this modular structure, to loosen it as appropriate.

A more complete report on the research after this development, plus a video demonstrating its use, can be reviewed by following this link.