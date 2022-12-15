A new 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming in 2023 | Rumor

According to reliable analyst Ross Young, who has already successfully anticipated some Apple moves in the past, panel production for the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air should begin early next year. Young and Bloomberg have already reported on the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg, in particular, had previously indicated a potential launch in the spring of next year. Young’s latest report that panel production is expected to begin in Q1 is in line with the possibility of a spring release date.

Specifically, the report indicates that the new MacBook Air the size of the display, which as reported above will be 15.5 inches. This means that Apple would have two versions of MacBook Air available, namely 13.6-inch and 15.5-inch. You’ll recall that Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch, but ultimately simplified the lineup by eliminating the smaller option.