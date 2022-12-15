A new 15.5-inch MacBook Air coming in 2023 | Rumor

According to reliable analyst Ross Young, who has already successfully anticipated some Apple moves in the past, panel production for the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air should begin early next year. Young and Bloomberg have already reported on the possibility of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Bloomberg, in particular, had previously indicated a potential launch in the spring of next year. Young’s latest report that panel production is expected to begin in Q1 is in line with the possibility of a spring release date.
Specifically, the report indicates that the new MacBook Air the size of the display, which as reported above will be 15.5 inches. This means that Apple would have two versions of MacBook Air available, namely 13.6-inch and 15.5-inch. You’ll recall that Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11-inch and 13-inch, but ultimately simplified the lineup by eliminating the smaller option.
In addition to the larger-screen MacBook Air, Bloomberg reported in June that Apple is also developing un 12-inch MacBook, however in this case we shouldn’t see anything until at least 2024.
We’re in the midst of the transition from Intel processors to Apple Silicon processors, which has allowed Apple to dramatically redesign and improve products like the 24-inch iMac and MacBook Pro. Offering the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes is in line with Apple’s strategy for the MacBook Air, available in 14-inch and 16-inch form factors.
With the advent of Apple Silicon, it’s easier for the company to expand its MacBook lineup and that’s exactly what appears to be happening based on these rumors. And what do you think: should Apple make a 15-inch MacBook Air with Apple Silicon? Let us know in the comments.