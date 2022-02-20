A new 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro arrives

This year we will be able to see new versions MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 and high-end versions of 14 and 16 inches. Rumors say that a new model of 13 inch with M2 Chip could be coming soon, however we haven’t heard much about an update to the models of 14 and 16 inches since they were released a short time ago. Everything we know about the new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2

Design:

M2 microprocessor:

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

launch announcement Everything we know about the new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 Manzana would update the MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 for the first time in November 2020, when it presented the first Mac M1. She went out with MacBook Air and the macmini ‌M1‌and all three product lines need to be upgraded.

Design :

Rumors suggest that the 13-inch MacBook Pro it won’t see any design updates and will continue to feature the same chassis with a touch bar, a feature that was removed from higher-end machines from 14 and 16 inches.

However, not all the rumors have coincided on the touch bar, since Mark Gurmann from Bloomberg has suggested that Manzana It will directly remove it.

The updated MacBook won’t include a mini-LED display, nor is it expected to support 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates.

Although no design changes are found, the biggest change that will come to the 13-inch MacBook Pro will be the chip M2 updated.

M2 microprocessor:

Since the release of the ‌M1‌, Manzana has been working on a follow-up, which maybe it will be called “‌M2‌”.

It is expected that the ‌M2‌ have the same CPUs from 8 cores that heM1‌but there will be speed and efficiency improvements as it could be built on a smaller node.

Options are expected to GPU from 9 and 10 cores are available, compared to the options of GPU from 7 and 8 cores available in the ‌M1‌ original. TheM2‌ won’t be as powerful as the M1Pro and the M1Max which will be succeeded by the ‌M2‌ Pro and ‌M2‌ Max.

It is expected that Manzana use the chip ‌M2‌ on the macbook pro updated from 13 inches and the MacBook Air 2022.

14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The models MacBook Pro 14 and 16 inches they launched into November 2021 and we haven’t heard much about new models at the moment.

Manzana will not opt ​​for a design update because the 2021 models had a new look with screen mini LEDbut we can count on new chips.

We still don’t know what to expect, but the next models of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro they will probably use the future chips ‌M2‌ Pro andM2‌ Max.

launch announcement

Rumors from the supply chain Manzanahave suggested that the company could introduce it at its spring event, which is expected to take place on tuesday march 8.

If it is correct, we will see a new one MacBook Pro 13-inch M2 as early as March, which is earlier than previously suggested. ‌

Mark Gurman‌ from Bloomberg has said that Manzana is working on a new 13-inch MacBook Probut has not provided specific information on the release date.