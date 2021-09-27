A multitude of Android phones will run out of WhatsApp in November

Do not be surprised, nor alarmed, because it is the same story every year: time passes and many applications are taking off their ballast, including of course those as popular as WhatsApp, which from next November will stop working on many Android terminals and the odd iPhone.

I say do not be surprised, because as I have told you, history repeats itself every year; But don’t be alarmed either, because even when someone always appears waving the little flag of programmed obsolescence, and they are partly right, this is not valid for everything and, we must admit, WhatsApp is quite conservative in the aspect of withdrawing support from old versions from Android.

Thus, WhatsApp support on Android is uploaded to version 4.0.4 of the Google operating system, so that every device with an equal or lower Android version You will lose all possibility of updating from next November 1, estimated release date for the new version of WhatsApp.

In the WhatsApp help center they are more specific if possible and as a requirement to install or update the application on Android is Android 4.1 or higher. In the case of iOS, which is also affected but to a much lesser extent, the cap marks it iOS 10 or higher. Some of the phone models that will be without WhatsApp next month are:

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

LGLucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD and Optimus F3Q.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

Huawei Ascend Mate and Ascend D2 Alcatel: One Touch Evo 7.

Apple iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus.

Of course, there are many more, but these are some of the most popular. Now, according to the new requirements, the just dramas: WhatsApp will still be able to work on phones with Android 4.1, available from late 2012. In the case of iOS, version 10 was released in 2016, but Apple has offered much more extensive support to its devices, so everything is even: only those who still use an iPhone from 2011 they run out of WhatsApp.

Facebook can be criticized for many things, but applying the obsolescence programmed with WhatsApp is not one of them.