A mobile made with recycled fishing nets: Samsung will reuse plastics in its next Galaxy

One of the goals of the major tech giants is to reduce their ecological footprint, a path that began with the removal of the charger at the checkout to optimize shipments. Companies like Samsung have been showing since 2009 that they want to be green, recycling old Galaxy as eye scanners today.

In a press release, Samsung tells us about the materials that we will see in the next Galaxy, recycled plastic. This follows in the wake of Google, whose products by 2022 will be made from recycled materials. In the case of the Korean giant, we are talking about reusing discarded fishing nets, plastics with a significant impact on the sea.

Plastic from discarded fishing nets

Samsung claims to have developed a new material made from discarded fishing nets, with the aim of minimizing its environmental footprint and making the polluting process of creating a technological product more sustainable. From next Wednesday 9, scheduled date for Samsung Unpacked, all Samsung Galaxy will incorporate reused plastics from the sea.

“Now and in the future, Samsung will incorporate reused ocean-bound plastics across our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9 at Unpacked.”

According to Samsung data, there are more than 640,000 tons of abandoned fishing nets in the sea, so they want to dispose of them by using them in new materials for their Galaxy. The company has not indicated in which parts of the phones will these materials be usedbut they guarantee that the entire Galaxy line will share them.

Next Wednesday at Unpacked, Samsung is expected to share more details about using recycled materials in all of its Galaxy devices starting February 9. If everything continues as promised, the Galaxy S22 will be the first devices of the family to incorporate these materials.