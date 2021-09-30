A Merck-Acceleron deal would have side effects

MSD is, in a way, a victim of its own success. His cancer treatment, Keytruda, accounts for a growing percentage and already more than a third of the drug company’s revenue of $ 185 billion. The giant is in talks to acquire Acceleron Pharma, with a market capitalization of about 11 billion, according to the Wall street journal. This would help MSD diversify with two potential best sellers (blockbusters). But both drugs are already partly in the hands of rival Bristol Myers Squibb. This increases the risk of side effects of any agreement with MSD.

Acceleron has an approved medicine for anemia, Reblozyl. It’s growing rapidly, and the company has estimated that sales could peak at more than $ 4 billion. Another possible treatment for a disease that causes hypertension in the lungs and heart may be just as attractive. Cowen analysts believe peak sales in this case could reach $ 4 billion.

A general rule of thumb in biotechnology is that a drug is worth five times its peak sales. By this yardstick, the two Acceleron drugs could be worth $ 40 billion, assuming everything works as expected. However, Bristol Myers is the company’s partner in both. Assuming that the agreements reached by both companies involve an equitable distribution of the benefits, Acceleron’s share could be worth 20,000 million. It’s an attractive figure compared to its current value, even after a more than 40% rise in its share price in the last month.

However, big pharmaceutical companies like MSD, led by Robert Davis, prefer to keep all the loot and not be forced to negotiate drug marketing strategies with the competition, as it would have to do with Bristol Myers if it bought Acceleron.

Perhaps their current ties will inspire Bristol Myers to outbid MSD. As a current Acceleron partner, you probably have a better idea of ​​the prospects for the two drugs in question. You already own 12% of Acceleron, and buying the rest would give you full control of both potentials blockbusters. If that happens, Davis would probably do well to retire gracefully. If MSD prevails in a contested auction, you have probably overpaid.