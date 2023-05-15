A machine learning algorithm speeds up accurate diagnosis of heart attacks

Heart attacks are serious and life-threatening events that require prompt diagnosis and treatment. However, the similarity of symptoms to other non-heart conditions can make it difficult to accurately identify cases. To address this challenge, UK researchers have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to develop a machine learning algorithm that enables doctors to quickly and accurately diagnose heart attacks, thereby reducing the time it takes to make a diagnosis and provide more efficient and effective treatment for patients.

The CoDE-ACS algorithm: an innovative tool for the diagnosis of heart attacks

The algorithm, called Collaboration for the Diagnosis and Evaluation of Acute Coronary Syndrome (CoDE-ACS), is based on analysis of data collected from 10,286 patients from six different countries who presented with possible heart attacks. Unlike traditional methods that focus solely on measuring troponin protein levels in the blood, CoDE-ACS uses a more comprehensive and integrative approach. The algorithm incorporates key variables such as gender, age, electrocardiogram (ECG) findings, and patient medical history, along with troponin levels, to calculate the probability that a heart attack has occurred in an individual patient.

Greater accuracy and speed in diagnosis

Compared to existing methods, the study revealed that the CoDE-ACS algorithm can rule out heart attack in more than twice as many patients, with 99.6% accuracy. This means that the algorithm is able to effectively identify those patients who have not suffered a heart attack, thus avoiding unnecessary hospital admissions and optimizing emergency care.

On the other hand, the algorithm demonstrated an accurate predictive ability in different subgroups of patients, including men and women, the elderly, and those with kidney problems or who arrived at the hospital early after the onset of symptoms.

Improving emergency medical care and reducing pressure on overstretched departments

The researchers note that the CoDE-ACS algorithm has the potential to transform emergency medical care by providing an effective and efficient tool for early diagnosis of heart attacks. By quickly ruling out heart attack cases in non-heart attack patients, the algorithm enables more accurate and timely management of medical resources, avoiding unnecessary admissions and reducing pressure on overburdened emergency departments. This means doctors can make informed decisions and deliver the right treatment faster, which in turn can save lives and improve patient outcomes.

Additional benefits of the CoDE-ACS algorithm

The CoDE-ACS algorithm not only stands out for its fast and accurate diagnostic ability, but also addresses some limitations of traditional methods used today. Unlike troponin tests, which require collection of blood samples at specific times, CoDE-ACS takes advantage of a variety of data, making it easy to apply in emergency settings.

But it is also that the algorithm not only classifies patients into categories of low, intermediate or high risk, but also considers other relevant factors, such as the moment in which the symptoms began and the ECG findings. It also takes into account important variables, such as the gender, age and comorbidities of the patients, which provides a more complete and personalized evaluation.

You have more information at bhf.org.uk and in the nature.com publication