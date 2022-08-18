A love affair and a sports scandal, this is the new and dramatic Netflix documentary

Revealed: The Bride That Never Was just premiered in the August 16, 2022 and tells the story of Manti Te’oan American football star from the University of Notre Dame in the United States, who was the central figure in a media hoax. This, because the player was dating a supposed woman, who in the end never existed. Now, ten years later, the giant of the streaming Teach your story to the world.

The official synopsis of Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Existdetails that “College football player Manti Te’o had a promising future in the pro league until a virtual relationship changed his life and career.”

Official images from the trailer for “Uncovered: The Bride That Never Was”. (Netflix)

How did the farce start?

The situation arose when Mani Te’o began a relationship of almost a year with a woman named Lennay Kekua who he met on the web. And according to her, this woman was hospitalized most of the time due to leukemia. He lived in Indiana and she in California, but they reportedly communicated daily. From then on, he became one of her great supporters in the fight against the disease.

Official images from the trailer for "Uncovered: The Bride That Never Was". (Netflix)

However, one month in October 2012, Manti Te’o received the unfortunate news that his girlfriend, as well as her grandmother, had passed away. But he did not attend the funeral because that is what she wanted. The question that arose after this was, what actually happened?

It so happens that a couple of months later the truth came out. It was revealed that the woman never existed and in reality the person behind everything was not a woman, but a man who kept him fooled all the time and it was he who posed as Lennay Kekua. As it did? Taking advantage of the digital world and creating a false profile on social networks. But after all that time he decided to end the story by devising his own death. The then player was the victim of a practice known as Catfish.

"Uncovered: The Girlfriend That Never Was", documentary of the deception that Manti Te'o went through. (Netflix)

Revealed: The Bride That Never Was was directed by Ryan Duffy Y Tony Vainuku, which has a duration of 124 minutes, in which you will see the statements of those involved, including the story of the scammer, a man named Ronaiah Tuiasosopo, who belonged to the player’s circle of friends; in addition to a chain of various events detailed in this regard.

The critics have reacted positively to this documentary work, which has been said to be a review of Manti Te’o’s deception from empathy.

Official Netflix Sports Drama Documentary Poster “Uncovered: The Girlfriend That Never Was.” (Netflix)

Nowadays, Manti Te’o He is no longer dedicated to American football and has started his own family. While Ronaiah Tuiasosopo is now a transgender woman. Interesting, right? watch it on Netflix.

