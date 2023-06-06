A list of everything presented today by Apple

- Advertisement -
If you have missed the event Apple WWDC 2023and you don’t have time to read everything, here is an ideal summary to stay up to date:
- Apple Vision Pro: A revolutionary computer that combines the real and digital world through augmented reality. It enables interaction with digital content in physical space and ushers in the era of spatial computing.
- M2 Ultra: A new version of the M2 chip that pushes Mac computer performance to new levels. It includes the Ultra fusion architecture and offers a significant increase in the capacity of the CPU, GPU and neural engine, as well as greater memory capacity.
- iOS 17: The latest update to Apple’s mobile operating system, introducing significant improvements to keyboard intelligence and autocorrect, using on-device machine learning models.
- macOS Sonoma (version 14): The latest version of Apple’s operating system for desktop computers, which introduces interactive widgets and other user experience enhancements.
- Gaming Mode and Game Porting Toolkit: Apple is enhancing the gaming experience on Mac with Gaming Mode and providing a toolkit that makes it easy for developers to port games to the Mac platform.
- Safari updates: Apple’s web browser has been redesigned and offers improvements in privacy, security and accessibility.
- AirPods Pro: Apple’s wireless headphones now feature Adaptive Audio, which adjusts sound based on user preferences and environmental conditions. Conversation Awareness has also been introduced, which automatically lowers the volume when it detects that the user begins to speak.
- Apple Health App for iPad: Apple has announced a new health app for iPad, which allows users to view their health data on a larger screen and access it on all Apple devices.
- WatchOS 10: An update to the operating system for the Apple Watch, focusing on privacy, mental health, and the addition of the Journal app.
- Journal App: A new app that will be available on iPhones will help users reflect on and relive special moments by providing personalized suggestions based on different aspects of the day.
- Advertisement -