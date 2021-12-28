A limited edition AirTag to celebrate the Year of the Tiger (Japan only)

In Japan, Apple has launched an initiative that provides, for those who buy certain iPhone models on January 2 or 3, the possibility of receive a limited edition AirTag for free, designed to celebrate the Year of the Tiger and featuring the small emoji you see at the top of the article. To get it will be the first 20,000 customers who will make the purchase of one of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini or iPhone SE.

In addition and always in Japan, Apple will be giving a variety of gift cards to anyone who buys certain products from its catalog. By purchasing any model of AirPods, for example, the gift card will be 9,000 Yen (about 70 euros), with an Apple Watch Series 3 or SE it will be 6,000 Yen and with an iPad Pro 12,000 Yen. On some Macs the coupon goes up to 24,000 Yen.

We’re celebrating the Lunar New Year with our special-edition Beats Studio Buds. As a tribute to the Year of the Tiger, the Buds feature an all-red design with gold tiger print accents. Out on January 1st! pic.twitter.com/hDjDhW15rV – Beats by Dre (@beatsbydre) December 28, 2021

THEJanuary 1st will be the turn of a limited edition version of the Beats Studio Buds, always thought of as a tribute to the Year of the Tiger and distinguishable on the case and on the earphones themselves by dedicated graphics. Unlike the aforementioned AirTag, in this case the announcement was made on Beats’ international channels which suggests wider distribution, although there are no precise details for now. Aesthetics aside, there are still no differences compared to the Beats Studio Buds.