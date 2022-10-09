A lightweight web browser that focuses on protecting the privacy of its users

There are many users who are interested in learning about quality, trustworthy and secure browsers to exit the classic options like Chrome or Firefox, for instance. There are many alternatives available on the internet, but if you are looking for one that is simple, functional and secure, then let us introduce you to Browservio.

It’s about a free and open source browser It offers many useful features, so if the first specifications catch your eye, then stick around to learn a little more about Browservio.

Well, this browser is based on WebView, the same built-in Android component as a backend to keep space small. Thanks to this, Browservio can be of great use for those phones that have somewhat modest specifications and are not exactly powerful.

Going into what its characteristics are, we are talking about a browser that has the necessary elements to be used by any average user. For example, going through the top bar, we commented that from here you can activate the desktop view for individual sites, create new tabs or delete the current one, switch between light and dark mode, etc.

Privacy theme and other configurable issues

Something that undoubtedly stands out in this browser is its privacy section and the possibility that it offers users to modify it at certain points. Among the most outstanding there is the power to activate Browservio’s native ad blockerin addition to sending requests to internet websites not to track your activity, functions that are actually quite good.

On the other hand, the different configurable controls that can be modified from the general browser settingssuch as search engines, home page, theme, search suggestions, and more.

We can certainly say that Browservio can be considered as a compliant, lightweight, reliable and free browser. You can find the latest version in the project’s GitLab repository.