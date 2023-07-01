HomeTech NewsA lifetime of learning is just $33 for a limited time

A lifetime of learning is just $33 for a limited time

Learning something new every day is a good goal, but it’s not exactly an easy one to chase. That is unless you’re a StackSkills Unlimited subscriber. During our version of Prime Day — Deal Days — it’s easier than ever to commit to your continuing education and professional development. That’s because a lifetime subscription to StackSkills Unlimited is just $32.97 between 6/29 and 7/14.

StackSkills is one of the world’s premier online learning platforms, loaded with more than 1,000 courses from 350 of the web’s top instructors. From iOS development and growth hacking to graphic design and the blockchain, StackSkills offers online courses that can level up your skills to earn you a promotion, help you pursue a new career, or just discover a new hobby.

New courses are added each month and easy-to-use progress tracking allows you to go from beginner to advanced at a pace that works for you.

Find out why StackSkills Unlimited has earned a 4.5/5-star rating on Trustpilot and rave reviews from NBC News. Between 6/29 and 7/14, you can get StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access for an additional $70 off the already-discounted price at just $32.97.

 

StackSkills Unlimited: Lifetime Access – $32.97

Prices are subject to change.

