A leaked test shows that the RTX 4090 is twice as fast as the RTX 3090

The GeForceRTX40 are practically just around the corner if NVIDIA meets the expectations it has generated, so little by little more and more data is appearing on the features that the higher-end models are supposed to have, especially the RTX 4090of which specifications and data obtained from tests through the Chiphell forums and carried out with Time Spy and Time Spy Extreme, which measure the performance of DirectX 12 and is part of the 3DMark suite, have allegedly been leaked.

Characteristics and performance data reported by the presumed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and after running Time Spy have shown an idle temperature of 30 degrees and 65 degrees in load with a frequency of 3.015MHz, while the memory has worked at 21Gbps (which would be about 1,312.75MHz effective). The leaker says that the graphics card only has a TGP of only 450 watts, but that the heatsink can handle much more. It is important to bear in mind that these data could derive from the performance of overclockbut for now it is plausible to think that it is the configuration of stock.

With the Time Spy Extreme test, aimed at testing DirectX 12 on 4K resolution and which is part of the same suite of benchmarkingthe presumed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 has marked a score of 20,192, which would be an improvement of approximately double compared to the standard RTX 3090 and 80% compared to the RTX 3090 Ti. This aligns with data that we have previously published, but while the products are not officially marketed, it is still prudent to remain cautious until everything has been rolled out.

Another feature of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is that it would use 128 Streaming Multiprocessors (SM) of the 144 introduced to reach a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. In addition, it would include 96MB of L2 cache memory, 384 Render Output Units (ROP), 24GB of GDDR6X memory and would require a single 16-pin connector capable of delivering up to 600 watts of power. Since the known TBP so far is 450 watts, the TGP is expected to be lower.

As we have already said, if NVIDIA meets the expectations it is generating around GTC 2022, on September 20, 2022 we will see the Ada Lovelace generation officially presented. The latest rumors say that the event would show, along with the standard RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070, so the models more oriented to the medium and low ranges would see the light later.