“A League of Their Own”, unmissable history of baseball and women that everyone should be watching

A of Their Own is a series based on one of the favorite movies of all time, with the same name, from 1992 . The original is a feature film starring Tom Hanks, Rosie O’Donnell, Geena Davis, Lori Petty Y madonna; among other recognized figures that characterized amazing characters. Said ’90s movie tells the story of when men went to war and women saved .

For this reason, the American league was created so that they could play it, although at first was like, do women leave the kitchen to take a men’s game? No. But at the cost of everything, they did it; also wearing very short miniskirts and even playing better than some men. All in all, the movie has a fantastic story.

Official poster of “A League of Their Own”. (Prime Video)

Continuing with the homonymous series that just launched Prime Video two days ago, you have to keep in mind that this is NOT the movie, and by that I mean that it doesn’t follow the same story. It does focus on the American Women’s League but it comes with a completely different narrative. Actually, it tells several stories at the same time and the show is also super gay.

abby jacobson propelled this production and also stars him as Carson Shaw, a married woman, very good at baseball who makes it to the team and meets other great girls. They are Greta Gill, played by D’Arcy CardenJess McCready by Kelly McCormackLupe García in the skin of Roberta Colindrez, Esti González characterized by Priscilla DelgadoMaybelle Fox by MollyEphraim, Jo Deluca by Melanie Field and Shirley Cohen who brings to life Kate Berlant.

Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams in a pivotal scene from “A League of Their Own.” (Prime Video)

At the time when the of A League of Their Own is set, there was still segregation. But that didn’t mean there weren’t black women trying to become stars of the sport, and that’s where the life story of Max, played by Chante Adams and her best friend Clance Morgan, played by Gbemisola Ikumelo. Max is another of the essential characters in this comedy.

So as Carson goes on his own journey of self-discovery, we also have the juxtaposition of Max, this black woman who wants to play in a white league but isn’t allowed in, even though she might be the best pitcher they can find. So she has to figure out how to follow her dream, so she makes the decision to target the men’s baseball teams, which are made up of companies that have their own leagues. So, she enters to work with only men and pave the way in favor of becoming visible and reaching her goal, however she gives rise. After that and in the course of the series, it can be seen that each of these girls’ stories are spectacularly interesting.

First images of “A League of Their Own”. (Prime Video)

A League of Their Own (2022) takes you deep into the queer culture of the time, where being gay was much less accepted, where debauchery was not allowed and even where they thought you could turn gay by shaking someone’s hand.

In this remake it was announced that Rosie O’Donnell would be present and yes, but not as his original character from the 1992 movie. This time he is a completely different person and that was a smart move by Jacobson, and gives it a plus that makes it excellent.

The girls from “A League of Their Own”, 2022. (Prime Video)

abby jacobson I should be proud of this production and everyone should be watching this story that explores sexuality, racial differences and the relationship between men and women in sports. It can be viewed exclusively on Prime Video.

: