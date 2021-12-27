A laptop with a 300Hz screen? LG has made it happen

LG has presented a milestone in the form of a gaming laptop. The Korean firm recently announced the company’s first gaming laptop in the United States, and its specifications leave no one indifferent: with an 11th generation Intel Tiger Lake H processor, a very powerful next-generation graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q , and … Watch out for this: a 300 Hz screen and vapor chamber cooling system. Sounds amazing right?

Specifically, the model is called LG UltraGear 17G90Q, and comes to conquer the range of gaming laptops. In fact, it is a niche in which LG had never participated, although it does sell gaming monitors and is already highly specialized in the subject. It is practically a desktop but completely portable, and with 300 Hz that practically no laptop on the market has. Those 300 Hz are accompanied by a 17 inch big screen, with IPS panel, with 1 millisecond response, for an experience ultrafast, fluid and immersive.

Technical specifications of the new gaming laptop

LG Gaming LG

In addition to this, it has memory Dual channel DDR4 up to 32GB and internal storage up to 1TB. A real beast not only to play, but for any activity that you propose, you can move it with ease. Despite all this, it is extremely light at 2.7 kilos and a thickness of 21.4 millimeters. In the audio section, it comes with two 2 Way speakers compatible with DTS: X Ultra technology with bidirectionality and sound placement. That is, we will not miss anything at all in this laptop.

And since it is a laptop, in the battery section it incorporates a 93 Wh battery to offer very good autonomy, and a Intel Killer Wireless Kit to get the best fast Internet connection. The best thing is that through LG UltraGear Studio We can configure the performance of the CPU, GPU, know different statistics of the computer live, configure keyboard colors (because yes, it is RGB), and many more options to obtain the ultimate gaming experience thanks to the new LG gaming laptop.

At the moment, its arrival in Spain has not been officially announced, only in the United States and South Korea, the main markets where LG operates. Although there are already several models of LG laptops for sale, It only remains to wait for this model to reach the European market, or any other.

