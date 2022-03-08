A hybrid human-machine framework, for “smarter” AI

The presence of artificial intelligence in more and more aspects of the technology that surrounds us poses the challenge of developing more intelligent systems that are capable of solving more complex situations.

A recently presented study unveiled a new mathematical model that can improve the performance of AI systems by combining human and algorithmic predictions and confidence scores.

Combining human capabilities with virtual ones

This project arose thanks to an interdisciplinary effort at the University of California, Irvine, in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Law and Society. The convergence of cognitive sciences, which focus on understanding how humans think and behave, with computer science, in which technologies are produced, will provide a greater understanding of how humans and machines can collaborate to build artificial intelligence systems. more accurate, the researchers say.

There is a special motivation to opt for this research approach. «Human and machine algorithms have complementary strengths and weaknesses. They each use different sources of information and strategies to make predictions and decisions.” said the co-author of this research, Mark Steyvers, professor of cognitive sciences at UCI. “We show through empirical demonstrations and theoretical analysis that humans can improve AI predictions even when human accuracy is somewhat lower than AI, and vice versa. And this accuracy is higher than the combination of predictions from two individuals or two AI Algorithms.”

To test the proposed framework, the researchers conducted an image classification experiment in which human participants and computer algorithms worked separately to correctly identify distorted images of animals and everyday items, such as chairs, bottles, bicycles, and trucks. Human participants rated their confidence in the identification accuracy of each image as low, medium, or high, while the automatic classifier generated a continuous score. The results showed large differences in trust between humans and AI algorithms in the images.

“In some cases, the human participants were pretty sure that a particular image contained a chair, for example, while the AI ​​algorithm was confused about the image”said co-author Padhraic Smyth, a UCI Chancellor professor of computer science. “Similarly, for other images, the AI ​​algorithm was able to confidently provide a label for the displayed object, while the human participants were unsure whether the distorted image contained any recognizable objects.”

When the predictions and confidence scores of both were combined using the researchers’ new Bayesian framework, the hybrid model led to better performance than human or machine predictions achieved alone.

“While previous research has shown the benefits of combining machine predictions or combining human predictions – the so-called ‘wisdom of the crowds’ – this work forges a new direction by demonstrating the potential of combining human and machine predictions, pointing to new and improved approaches for human-AI collaboration»Smyth stated.