A high-quality, highly portable voice recorder

Those of us who are used to doing interviews, recording videos and capturing audio wherever we go, usually have several types of microphones in our backpack. What if the one with a tie, what if one for the wind, what if another handheld capable of recording hours and hours without the battery running out… today we are going for one that is quite innovative in this regard.

This is iZYREC, a that has managed to exceed what was requested in the crowdfunding campaign, being ready for shipment as of October this year.

- Advertisement -

For a price of about 80 euros on kickstarter, it boasts size and recording .

They point out that smartphones are not designed to be digital voice recorders, so you need a device that can capture crystal-clear audio anytime, anywhere, with enhanced noise cancellation, ultra-long battery life, and abundant memory.

The iZYREC has a detachable, easy-to-carry magnetic back clip so it can be attached to a shirt collar or attached to any magnetic surface.

It lasts up to 24 hours of continuous recording and up to 50 days on standby with a 450 mAh capacity battery, on a single charge.

- Advertisement -

Its microphone is 1536 kbps, DVD quality, thanks to an update that allows you to record perfectly from a voice memo, to interviews, meetings or conferences with 512 Kbps AI noise cancellation, or choose to record music, or play vlogger, for original DVD level sound.

We can set it to only start recording when sounds are detected, so omitting long silences prevents you from wasting time searching for specific audio segments while greatly extending battery life.

iZYREC’s sensitivity captures sounds up to 7 meters away without any interference, and amplifies distant sounds to produce recording clarity that rivals nearby sources. On the other hand, the sound reception is high definition, which guarantees that you never miss a voice frequency.

- Advertisement -

After recording, we can transfer the files to the computer with transfer speeds twice as fast as conventional TF cards.

A great device that can help a lot in the world of journalism.