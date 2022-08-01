HomeTech NewsMobileA hidden icon in the Google Camera app suggests that the Pixel...

A hidden icon in the Google Camera app suggests that the Pixel Fold is still alive

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
analisis pixel 6a teknofilo 14a.jpg
analisis pixel 6a teknofilo 14a.jpg
- Advertisement -

We have been hearing rumors about the Pixel Fold for some time now, which will be google’s first folding smartphone.

now an icon detected in the recent camera-on-your-mobile-improve-photography-with-the-latest-version-of-gcam/">Google Camera 8.6 update has revealed a new photo mode codenamed “Jupiter”.

This mode will be accessible through a button to the left of the Switch Camera button that is used when a Pixel user wants to switch from taking photos and videos with the rear camera array to using the front camera.

The interesting thing is that the icon of this feature that shows what appears to be a flip phone (fold on dotted line) with an arrow showing the movement that would be required to close the device.

Samsung presents its new Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: the cheapest of the range

A few months ago, we heard that Google had stopped working on the Pixel Fold due to fears that the device wasn’t good enough to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The phone was expected to feature Google’s own Tensor chipset, and sport a 5.85-inch internal display. In this aspect, it could resemble the Oppo Find N, with a smaller internal screen than the Galaxy Z Fold4, which could carry a much larger 7.6-inch screen.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

iphone

Sony could raise the price of PS5, we tell you why

The situation that the current economy is going through has generated significant inflation, and...
How to?

How to Search the Windows Registry Effectively with RegScanner

The Windows registry is a critical component of all Microsoft operating systems, as it...
Tech News

Uber will notify drivers of the price and more details about the trips

Uber seeks to strengthen the relationship with its drivers, offering them a new function...
Apple

iOS 16 “free” Apple Pay: it will also work on Chrome, Edge and Firefox

The future of iOS and iPadOS may be far more open than their present...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.