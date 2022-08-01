A hidden icon in the Google Camera app suggests that the Pixel Fold is still alive

- Advertisement -

We have been hearing rumors about the Pixel Fold for some time now, which will be ’s first folding smartphone.

now an icon detected in the recent camera-on-your-mobile-improve-photography-with-the-latest-version-of-gcam/">Google Camera 8.6 update has revealed a new photo mode codenamed “Jupiter”.

This mode will be accessible through a button to the left of the Switch Camera button that is used when a Pixel user wants to switch from taking photos and videos with the rear camera array to using the front camera.

The interesting thing is that the icon of this feature that shows what appears to be a flip phone (fold on dotted line) with an arrow showing the movement that would be required to close the device.

A few months ago, we heard that Google had stopped working on the Pixel Fold due to fears that the device wasn’t good enough to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The phone was expected to feature Google’s own Tensor chipset, and sport a 5.85-inch internal display. In this aspect, it could resemble the Oppo Find N, with a smaller internal screen than the Galaxy Z Fold4, which could carry a much larger 7.6-inch screen.



