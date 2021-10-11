A heretic against groupthink of inflation policies

Jeremy Rudd is causing a sensation in central banking circles by questioning a key belief held by the likes of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Rudd, a senior adviser to the Fed, has attacked the notion that citizens’ price expectations influence future real inflation rates. Expressing heretical opinions is always helpful. And if he’s right, policymakers may be looking in the wrong direction.

Powell and others talk a lot about the importance of keeping inflation expectations “anchored.” But Rudd believes that is not the main reason why wage growth – a major driver of sustained price increases – has been kept in check since the mid-1990s. On the contrary, he argues in a recent article that inflation was low enough during this time that it was not on the workers’ radar and therefore did not influence their decisions much. If inflation rates rise enough to be noticeable, a threshold that Rudd said was around 3% in the mid-1960s, things may change.

Rudd’s provocative article is based on his opening sentence: “The mainstream economics is full of ideas that everyone knows to be true, but which are actually sheer nonsense.” And it’s not just an academic disagreement. The corollary of their argument is that central bankers underestimate the risk of allowing prices to rise much faster than their targets. If in doing so inflation is back on people’s radar, it could set off a spiral in prices and wages. This could require a strong tightening of monetary policy, taking a toll on the credibility of central banks and, more importantly, the economy and financial markets.

Rudd suggests a couple of pointers. One of them is if the rate of abandonment of jobs increases in a way that seems more correlated with consumer prices than with the health of the labor market. Another is whether the salary increases for new hires exceed those of employees who remain in their jobs. Either could herald a price-wage spiral, as the salaries of new hires are more sensitive to changes in the economic climate.

Pandemic distortions make it more difficult than usual to analyze labor data at this time. But so-called churn rates in the United States are on the rise, and there is a widening gap between the wage growth of new and existing workers.

Central bankers like Powell are conducting an experiment with inflation, and they must be on the lookout for signs that their hypothesis is wrong. Rudd’s critique gives you some issues to pay attention to.