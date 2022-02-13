Tech NewsCommunicationHow to?

A guide to know how to pay with your mobile in 2022

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Now more than ever, mobile devices make it easy to accomplish all kinds of tasks and actions that previously could not be performed from the comfort of a smartphone, and in this Paying or buying things from it is included.

Precisely at this point, it is also important to note that despite the fact that this type of technology has been working perfectly on the streets for some time, not all people have sufficient knowledge to make payments through this method in 2022, and that is why today we will be talking about it.

To go step by step, the first thing you have to know is that there are currently different payment methods through each user’s mobile, but for sure the mechanism that is most often used is the practical proximity payment. Basically, this works when a mobile that has NFC technology approaches a payment terminal to make a money deposit, as if it were a debit or credit card but much simpler.

Taking this into account, it is of vital importance that you confirm that your mobile has NFC (Near Field Communication), since if you do not have this technology, unfortunately, it will not be possible to carry out any payment. If you actually have such a tool you can go to activate it from the settings of your mobile, or just looking in the quick settings.

Knowing that you do have NFC on your mobile, how do you configure the payment system you are going to use? The process to do it is quite simple, however it may be that your bank is the one that is not compatible with the payment system that you are about to use, be it Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, etc. If this happens, it is most likely because your bank has its own payment system or is in the process of creating one.

Steps to configure your mobile to pay with it

– Enter the app Setting of your mobile.
– Go to System settings and then go to the tab Applications.
– Accede to Default apps.
– Go to settings tap and pay.
– Choose the payment system you use and define if you always want to use it or not.

And ready, having all this configured and arranged, you can start enjoying the simplicity of mobile payments with a comfort that you have not experienced before.

A guide to know how to pay with your mobile in 2022

