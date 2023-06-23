A Google AI could change the way selfies are created

- Advertisement -

Advances in generative AI are reaching such a point that taking selfies in real life could become a thing of the past, making it possible to take an unlimited number of selfies without having to pose and use mobile cameras.

And all because Google Research, in collaboration with Boston University, is developing an Artificial Intelligence model called DreamBooth, capable of generating completely realistic selfies of the same person in an unlimited way based on previously available real images of the same person.



Transforming the creative field

This is the technology that offers more realistic results than those that currently exist, allowing the results to be passed off as real images. This technology was presented this past Wednesday at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, according to Fortune.

What is striking is the words of James Manyika, Google’s senior vice president of research, technology and society, who points out that the growth of generative AI is similar to the invention of the camera, and that this would have similar effects on the creative community.

More precisely, he pointed out that:

When photography first arrived, many worried that it signaled the end of art because it threatened to disrupt important areas of work, such as landscape painting and portraiture.

A problem for influencers

Whether it’s true or not, many probably come across images of influencers making selfies throughout hours of the day to show different outfits.

The original publication itself, Fortune, points out that the launch of this technology could have a negative impact on them, although from Petapixel they add that it would also generate a potential impact on the ability to perceive reality of followers who have the same influencer.

In fact, in reality, many Instagram users no longer show themselves as they are, but rather a version of themselves that they convey to their respective followers through their posts, distancing themselves from all reality, and the worst thing is that the followers themselves tend to believe what they say. come.

It will be seen how far AI can go, or how far possible future regulations allow it to go.

Other AI tools named at the event

In addition to the new tool, Robert Wong, vice president of Google Creative Lab, pointed out at the festival that his team is also using StyleDrop, an AI capable of creating new logos and icons of corporate style.

From Google Creative Lab they are also testing AI-Reply, an AI that generates draft responses to YouTube comments. According to Wong:

A human community manager evaluates, selects and edits the best options, all of which are generated in the friendly voice of the campaign

Fortune concludes that Google “seems to be building an AI Suite for personal branding” by developing these three new Artificial Intelligence tools.

Via: PetaPixel