A gigantic reengineering project begins: Germany

Germany is turning the page. Your new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, wants a greener, more digital economy, and so do business titans like Volkswagen and Siemens. Their combined efforts will launch a complete overhaul of Europe’s largest economy.

If they don’t, German companies will face decline and job losses for their workers, but the task is daunting. The country is more dependent on manufacturing products and shipping them abroad than other large European economies. Goods exports account for more than a third of its gross domestic product, twice the share of France or Britain.

Meanwhile, the German manufacturing sector contributes 18% to economic output, double that of the other two large European industrial nations. Reliance on fossil fuel-intensive heavy industry explains in part why Germany’s per capita carbon emissions were 87% higher than the comparable figure for France and 59% higher than Britain’s in 2018.

Huge public and private investment will be needed to retool such an economy. For example, to clean up the automobile industry. Volkswagen’s capital expenditure bill will exceed €20 billion in 2022, according to Refinitiv’s median estimate, up from an annual average of €13 billion between 2018 and 2020. Building a local plant to produce batteries could cost at least as much. , which means CEO Herbert Diess probably needs government help. Scholz will have to find a way to square it with his own restrictive budget promises.

Germany’s digital infrastructure could also use a shake-up. Fewer than one in ten homes is connected to full fiber broadband, but the state-backed Deutsche Telekom can help fix that problem.

And the country needs to attract tech-savvy workers from abroad as its population ages. Scholz can help by relaxing work permit rules for skilled labor, while big companies like Siemens do their bit by retraining current employees.

The desire to achieve all this will have to be strong to overcome some short-term obstacles. The crisis in the global supply chain is driving up production prices. Meanwhile, Scholz’s plan to raise the minimum wage to €12 an hour and labor shortages will drive up wage costs. All this will reduce the profit margins of companies. But there won’t be any long-term gains without some short-term annoyances.