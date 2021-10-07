A German store confirms the price and release date of the Pixel 6

There is less left fors new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro be a reality. On October 19 we have an appointment with Google to present its new smartphones. Although the truth is that there are less and less details with which to surprise us.

And it is that little by little much of the information regarding these mobile phones has been leaking. Be careful, when it is not the rumor or a report that provides new data, it is Google itself that does not hesitate to confirm the appearance that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will look like, in addition to showing us some features that they will have, such as the interesting Google Tensor processor. Now a German distribution chain has mistakenly leaked the launch date of the Pixel 6 series, in addition to the price it will have.

The Pixel 6 will arrive on October 28

In this way, and as you can see in the Twitter message of the user Niols Ahrensmeier, the latest promotional brochure of the German distribution chain Saturn, includes an announcement about the launch of the Pixel 6 series.

In this announcement we can see a promotion for the first users who reserve the Pixel 6 in the distribution chain. In this way, Between October 19 and 27, they can benefit from a free Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 headphones. We are talking about one of the best headband helmets, so it is a bargain to consider.

Say that in the information leaflet The price of the Pixel 6 Pro does not appear, which is expected to be around 899 euros, but we can confirm that the Pixel 6 will cost 649 euros. And what about the release date? Well, if you take into account that this promotion ends at 23:59 on October 27, it is clear that October 28 will almost certainly be the date indicated by the big G to start selling its new Made by Google phones.

As if it weren’t enough, the well-known leakster Evan Blass has published through his Twitter account a series of promotional images of the Pixel 6 that leave little to the imagination. We will have to wait until October 19 to see what the Mountain View-based giant surprises us with, but the truth is that there is little left to show about these new phones. Anyway, Google is a box of surprises …

