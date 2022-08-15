A fun and challenging game where you have to guess all the players in the soccer line-ups

Are you a loyal football fan? Surely you have tried an immense number of games in this category then, although still there is a very good and one waiting for you and that you most likely did not know.

we are talking about missing 11. Basically, it’s about you ing the entire lineup of a team in a specific gamewhich is undoubtedly a perfect mental exercise for connoisseurs of the subject and the sport.

As you can see once you enter the Missing 11 website, there will be a starting eleven in the squad of a field and you will be shown the challenge that you must meet, that is, guess the of a team based on the specific match that the page assigns you.

In fact, this will be in a popup window that has the data of: the match in question and its respective result, which league, cup or European tournament it is, the stadium where the match was played and the date of the match.

Guess the starting eleven of a team in a specific match with the help of Missing 11

For example and as you can see on the screen, one of the cases that can come out is Tottenham against Southampton, match valid for the Premier League in 2014 at White Hart Lane, Tottenham’s former stadium. These are data that, despite being very useful for various games, in others you will surely have to exercise your mind more to remember the match line-up.

It sounds like quite a difficult task, and although it really is in some specific matches, you can count on small help similar to what happens in Wordleso to speak, where based on the color clues in the letters, you will have to arrive at the name that they ask you for.

In general terms, Missing 11 turns out to be a simple but very entertaining gamewhich you can enjoy either from your mobile, tablet or computer, so you have no excuse not to give the title a chance and thus measure your skill and memory with something that you like, soccer.