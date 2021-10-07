A free virtual mannequin, to draw people in different postures

For freehand drawing of human figures, a reference mannequin is sometimes used. Traditionally made of wood and to scale, these figures can be adjusted into various poses to use as a visual guide.

Digital versions of this tool have been available for a long time. Last year, we shared a alternative very complete and interesting, but paid. Expanding the range of possibilities, we add to the list another complete tool, totally free.

A free virtual drawing mannequin

The human anatomy is complex and those who are dedicated to drawing, have probably noticed more than once in these details. Maintaining the proper proportions and generating the most accurate representation of the human figure requires a certain level of practice. A resource for assistance in these cases is usually the use of the aforementioned mannequins, especially when there is no useful image to compare.

SetPose is a free portal that does not require registration and makes a virtual mannequin available to its visitors, on which different variables can be adjusted to obtain the expected visual guide.

The first thing that appears on the screen when loading the tool is the virtual mannequin and its adjustment tools. The most basic adjustments that can be made are movements on each of the moving parts of the body, dragging or rotating them. Also, it is possible to change the axis of vision, to obtain the precise angle that is sought.

For more demanding conditions, more anatomical details of the manikin can be customized, adjusting the dimensions of its limbs, head and torso.

In addition to the adjustments that can be made manually, SetPose has a gallery of presets, to load any of the common positions that appear there archived on the mannequin.

As a complement, it is also possible to add accessories to the mannequin. Among the examples, the presence of a chair, a bicycle, an arrow bow and a sword, along with other elements stand out. More than one accessory can be used simultaneously, maximum one for each hand plus a third on the surface. Thanks to this, it is possible to generate more complex visual compositions if desired.

Although the interface of this tool is extremely simple and intuitive, for those who need an additional guide to get started, a demonstrative video which in a couple of minutes explores all the possibilities of using SetPose.

This tool is available from SetPose.com and it can be used interchangeably from mobile or desktop browsers.