A free tool to edit and convert images to different formats

There are many free online editors that allow us to do almost any quick job with images. Or we can resort to dozens of apps that offer the same functions.

But if you are looking for a tool that combines all the most popular functions for working with images, you can take into account the dynamics that TinyWow offers.

Dozens of functions to edit and convert images to other formats

- Advertisement -

Changing the size of an image or rotating it is something that we can find in any online editor. However, there are functions that require specific software, for example, if you want to remove a watermark from the image or increase the resolution.

And not to mention if we need to convert an image to another format, since we will have to resort to various tools or applications. TinyWow simplifies the process, since it brings together more than 70 functions to work with images.

For example, it allows you to remove the background of an image, increase the resolution, blur the background, or convert a photo to black and white. And of course, it also has options that allow you to remove people and objects from an image.

On the other hand, you will see some more specific options, such as the possibility to divide an image into several parts, for example, if you are trying to complete a puzzle or a creative project. In that case, you just have to upload the image and click on “Image Splitter” for the tool to do the job. And then, you will be able to download the result in a .zip file.

- Advertisement -

Or if you need to convert your image to another format, you can use some of the options offered, for example, JPG to GIF, JPF to PDF, PNG to EPS, JPG to TIFF, PNG to GIF, PSD to PNG, GIF to JPG, EPS to SVG, among other options.

All features are free and you can work with any image without creating a TinyWow account.