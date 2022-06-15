A free tool to draw with friends from the web browser

Are you looking for an online tool to draw with your friends? Although there are many apps and software that help us get creative when drawing, not all of them allow us to work collaboratively.

So if you want to make a drawing with your friends from a distance, you may have to resort to other types of tools. But don’t worry, we share a free and complete option to take into account.

A free tool to draw with your friends

Whether you just want to hang out with your friends, participate in a collaborative project, or create a sketch with your co-workers, you can consider the dynamic that Aggie proposes.

It is an online tool that allows you to draw with your friends or colleagues remotely. A dynamic that you can do directly from the web browser, be it Google Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Safari, Microsoft Edge, among others.

To begin with, you will see that it allows you to choose the size of the canvas using different formats, or you can specify the type of canvas you prefer by setting the size, background color, among other details. Or if you want to work on an already created image (PNG, JPG or GIF), you can also upload it to Aggie to continue with the editing process.

Once inside the editor, you will see that it allows you to work in layers, use different brushes and have some popular tools such as the paint bucket. So your drawing can be as complex as you want or you can use this tool to create a sketch.

And to invite your friends, you will see that it is as simple as clicking on the “Invite” option so that the link is copied to the clipboard, and you can send it to other users.

If you’re using a touchscreen computer, you can use a stylus or touch controls to draw and use Aggie’s tools. For example, with a two-finger tap you can undo any action. Or you can use keyboard shortcuts for the different actions within the editor.