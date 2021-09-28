A free online course to develop technology skills

We are used to recommending online courses on technology, but until now we have never recommended a course for those who do not know much about the subject but want to learn, for those who do not dare to study on the subject thinking that “it is not useful for that” or that ” things are too complicated ”, or for those who think they are not ready when they are already in the first year of university.

That is what Microsoft is offering now, a course to eliminate that resistance and help build confidence when we talk about technology in general.

The course, in English, is titled Build your technological resilience, and is available at this link. They are almost 6 hours of course, and there is no requirement, it can be done without having knowledge about the subject.

The goal is to help develop the most subtle skills to work in the world of technology. They do not focus on technical skills but rather on improving “confidence, resilience and belonging”, which is essential for students facing technical careers. The course can also be done by mentors and managers who want to create a more welcoming environment at work.

The course works on belonging, emotional intelligence and cognitive flexibility. They want students to understand that working in technology is always learning, that you have to know how to design solution strategies being aware of your emotional state and that you have to persist and learn to react, because unexpected setbacks are very common in the sector.

In Microsoft Learn there are several courses that can help those who bet on technology, but this course is special, it shows what many have only learned with years of experience. A gem, come on.