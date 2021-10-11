A free game to build a PC, only free until Thursday

There are simulators to manage a farm, to fly with an airplane and to drive a car, in fact there are simulators for almost everything, even to assemble a PC with independent parts.

That’s right, if you want to know how to build a virtual PC for free, take a look at PC Simulator.

Epic Games has decided to offer it for free on its website, one of those offers that it offers from time to time. In this case, it is PC Building Simulator, a simulator in which we can build and finish a computer, ideal to learn more details about how they work inside and to better understand its structure before starting to buy parts.

The components available are licensed by the manufacturers, so that when installing one, we will be with the guarantee that its operation is simulated in the best possible way. If we put a graphics card on a board that is not compatible, or more RAM than allowed by the machine, the simulator will notify us.

These types of games have been used for a long time in educational environments, teaching students to understand the importance of each piece and to face real problems in the world of hardware maintenance. Having something like this for free can open many doors to future professionals in the sector.

You just have to access this link and put it in our library for free. Even if the offer ends, that game will always be there, so you can run it in the future, when your PC of tomorrow can run it without problems.

The promotion ends on Thursday, so run, because opportunities like that don’t appear very often.