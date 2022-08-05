A free app to protect against unwanted phone calls

Pepe , one of the most well-known operators of the Masmovil Group, has launched this very week a new free application for mobile phones, which will allow users identify who is behind each of the incoming .

If it is from someone you know and have in your contact list, you can continue with the incoming call, but if it comes from an unknown number, you can not only ignore the call but also block it, to avoid possible cases of business calls or even scam calls.



The application is called Pepeescudo and is available for both Android and iOS, even for those who are not customers of this telecommunications operatorwhich has made it available to everyone, both customers and non-customers.

All you have to do is install the application, identify your own mobile phone number, and allow a series of permissions, so that the application can start working in the event of new incoming phone calls.

And at this point, the number of calls to mobiles made for fraudulent purposes has not escaped, even for those who are registered on the Robinson List to avoid receiving commercial communications through a series of channels.

But Pepeescudo users can also help by reporting potentially fraudulent calling numbers, which will alert other users if they receive phone calls from numbers reported by others.

In this sense, with greater use, the better the ion that the application itself can provide to those who have it installed.

Pepephone points out in a statement sent to users that:

…keep in mind that, although we have Hiya, a provider that has years of experience developing this technology, we are constantly learning. There will be some numbers that we still cannot identify. So it will be very useful for us if you report it to us through the App and help us to continue adding knowledge.

Users will be able to download it for free (and without advertising except for small banners typical of some of its services and initiatives) both from the Google Play Store and also from the Huawei AppGallery, and of course for iOS devices through the Apple App Store.

More information: Pepephone