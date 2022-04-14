Tech News

A free app that makes it easier for people with Parkinson’s to use the iPad

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Staybl is a new free iOS app that takes advantage of iPad technology to make reading easier for users with hand tremors, such as those with Parkinson’s disease.

With a simple and dynamic interface that takes advantage of the iPad’s accelerometer, it offers a customizable and easy-to-use web browser.

A web browser that makes reading easier for users with hand tremors

Staybl is an application that makes it easier for users with hand tremors to browse the web and continue reading without problems:

The Staybl browser app uses virtual counter-motions to compensate for tremors in real time. Parkinson’s patients and everyone else who suffers from tremors can finally surf the Internet comfortably and smoothly

To apply this dynamic in the app, they use the iPad’s accelerometer to detect the small movements of the hands, and simply put, it moves the browser screen in the opposite direction in real time to counteract the tremors.

We can see an example of their dynamics in the video they share on the application page. The app has several configuration options so that each user can adjust the dynamics of the browser to their needs. For example, depending on the degree of intensity of the tremor, the size of the web browser will be adjusted.

And it is not the only detail that they take into account, the app offers most of the options that we find in a web browser, such as history, tabs, bookmarks, among others. Different aspects of the interface have also been taken into account, such as replacing swipe gestures with larger, easier-to-press buttons.

At the moment, Staybl is optimized for use on the iPad, but they plan to develop it so that it can be used on mobile phones.

Brian Adam
